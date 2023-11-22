Highlights West Brom's squad showed excitement and unity as they welcomed defender Martin Kelly back to first-team training after his injury.

Manager Carlos Corberan has had a successful run since taking charge, with the team winning nine out of their next 10 league games and creating a positive atmosphere within the club.

Corberan has faced challenges such as a lack of investment and injuries, but he has managed to get the best out of players and create a strong team spirit, giving West Brom a chance at promotion.

West Bromwich Albion will aim to break into the top six this weekend as Championship action returns.

The Baggies suffered a slight setback before the international break with a 2-1 defeat to Southampton, but the Black Country outfit have the chance to create some forward momentum again when they entertain high-flying Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns.

Despite the disappointment on the South Coast, Baggies boss Corberan has much to be positive about on the injury front, with key forward men John Swift and Josh Maja returning to first-team training over the last two weeks.

One forgotten man who is also nearing a return is experienced defender Martin Kelly, who last played competitively for Wigan Athletic before a serious knee injury on his debut against Blackburn Rovers saw his season end abruptly.

Eight months on, the former Crystal Palace defender is back on the grass as he looks to force his way back into the first-team fold, and the West Brom squad were certainly excited to see him back as part of the group.

What was the West Brom squad reaction to Martin Kelly?

A video was posted on West Brom’s X account (formerly known as Twitter) with all the first-team members forming a guard of honour for Kelly to mark his return.

As the 33-year-old led the team out to training he received joyous slaps from the players, signaling a positive atmosphere and cohesion in the squad ahead of their clash against the Tractor Boys this weekend.

How has Carlos Corberan performed since taking charge of West Brom?

Originally arriving at The Hawthorns, in October 2022, Corberan took over a West Brom side that had slipped into the bottom three of the Championship under Steve Bruce.

The Baggies would then slump to the bottom of the second-tier table in a 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield United in Corberan’s opening game.

But after getting to know his methods, the playing squad responded by winning nine of their next 10 league games – registering seven clean sheets in the process.

The 40-year-old was able to make The Hawthorns a formidable fortress last season, with the Baggies winning 10 out of their 15 home league matches.

In a resurgent run, Albion eventually slipped away from gaining a place in the play-offs, but the slightest chance of promotion seemed improbable when he first walked through the doors in the West Midlands.

Corberan has been one of the highest-performing managers over the last 12 months as West Brom compete towards the top end of the division once again, with the Spaniard collecting 78 points since his first game in charge, which is only bettered by Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough.

The last few seasons prior to Corberan’s arrival had seen The Hawthorns become quite a toxic place, with relegation from the Premier League followed by consecutive mid-table second-tier finishes leaving the Albion faithful extremely underwhelmed.

Valerien Ismael’s stubbornness to change his tactics and Bruce’s inability to achieve positive results were frustrations hurled into the disastrous running of the club by controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai.

The daunting prospect of one of the Football League’s founding members hurtling towards League One due to incompetence both on and off the pitch led to tempers boiling over in the stands of B71.

But the emergence of Corberan has seemingly repaired the broken relationship between the team and the fanbase, with an upturn in results getting a feel-good factor back with the club.

Albion are a club over the last 20 years who have either been competing in the Premier League or towards the top end of the Championship, so when Corberan steered Albion towards the promotion picture last term, positivity was already being created over where the team could be led under the former Huddersfield Town boss.

Corberan also has to be commended for how well he has performed in such challenging circumstances.

A lack of investment into the club has not allowed Corberan to stamp his authority on the squad in transfer windows while the Spaniard has had to deal with a host of injury issues, with key players like Jeremy Sarmiento, Daryl Dike, and Josh Maja missing portions of the season so far, leaving Corberan with very little options to rotate between during such a hectic schedule.

The 40-year-old has also managed to get players back to their best who seemingly did not have a West Brom future.

Kyle Bartley was booed by his own supporters against Birmingham City prior to Bruce’s sacking, while Cedric Kipre had loan spells away from Albion in recent seasons with Royal Charleroi and Cardiff City. The two defenders have recently forged a strong partnership in the Baggies backline and have contributed to the side keeping the most clean sheets in the division with seven.

In his opening year in charge, Corberan has understood the culture of the club and what aspects have needed to change from the previous regimes to get the club moving forward again.

Corberan’s ability to create such a positive feeling around the training ground has allowed the players to enjoy their football much more and give their best for a manager and system they believe in.

The togetherness and spirit among the squad has not been seen for some time and a continuation of this will give them every chance of achieving positive results and putting themselves in promotion mix-up come May.