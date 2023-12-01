Highlights West Bromwich Albion's rise up the Championship table is due to their consistent run of form and seven clean sheets in their last 10 league games.

Grady Diangana has repaired his relationship with the West Brom fans through his consistent performances and energetic celebrations after victories.

Diangana has been a key player for West Brom this season, contributing three goals and three assists in his last seven matches and asserting himself as one of the team's most important players.

West Bromwich Albion look to continue their rise up the Championship table as they seek a return to the Premier League.

Carlos Corberan took over the Baggies last October and witnessed his side slip to the foot of the second-tier table in his opening game in charge.

Since then, the Spaniard has transformed Albion’s fortunes, taking the Black Country outfit to the periphery of the play-off places last campaign after winning nine of his first 10 league games and registering 10 victories from 15 home league matches at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies continue to fight towards the top end of the division this term, with Corberan managing to get the best out of his current group of players despite challenging circumstances.

One player thriving under Corberan this season is Grady Diangana, with the winger showing he can replicate the quality shown back in the 2019/20 campaign under Slaven Bilic.

This has seemingly repaired the relationship between Diangana and the West Brom fans, with supporters frustrated in previous seasons about his consistency levels, as the Congolese international had netted just seven times from 92 league appearances prior to this season.

How is Grady Diangana’s relationship with West Brom fans?

Albion’s rise up the Championship table in recent weeks has been down to their consistent run of form both home and away.

Corberan’s outfit have been victorious in seven of their last 10 league games – registering seven clean sheets in the process.

Since Corberan’s arrival, the team’s improvement week-by-week has seen the West Brom fans return with joyous smiles on their faces, with a beacon of hope provided on the pitch that something special could be brewing under the former Huddersfield Town boss.

A key component to the Baggies registering points on the board in recent games has been Diangana, who has felt love from Albion supporters for his contributions.

To show his appreciation, the 25-year-old has been interacting with the fans at the full time whistle with energetic celebrations, which has become a common theme each time West Brom pick up three points.

Diangana began doing the celebrations at home matches in front of the Smethwick End, but this has followed away from home after their victory at Cardiff City.

These moments with the supporters suggests Diangana is back enjoying his football in a system that suits his style of play, and showing a passion for the club that hasn’t been seen since their last promotion to the top-flight.

How has Grady Diangana performed for West Brom this season?

Despite watching on from the sidelines at the beginning of the campaign, the winger entered the first-team fold in October against Birmingham City and has preceded to start the next seven matches.

Faith shown by Corberan has led to Diangana gaining confidence and having a significant impact in games, with two assists notched against Hull City as well as netting Albion’s second goal in their most recent home win over high-flying Ipswich Town.

Diangana has registered three goals and three assists during these matches and has asserted himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet, with his versatility allowing him to play anywhere across the forward line.

The fire in his belly has seemingly returned to his game which is a welcomed change after some tough seasons at the club. This in turn has led to a gain of belief in himself that he can still be an effective force in the team.

If Diangana can replicate those performances on a consistent basis and maintain a positive mindset throughout the season like he has done so far, he will once again turn himself into a fan-favourite and could be the difference between Albion making it back to the big time.