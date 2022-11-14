West Brom first-teamer reveals behind the scenes conversations amid mixed start to life at The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has revealed captain Jake Livermore and other players have told him to keep patient as he looks to fulfil his potential at The Hawthorns, speaking to BBC Radio WM.

The 23-year-old was brought in to provide more depth in the forward department – with the striker being a much-needed addition following the departures of Andy Carroll and Callum Morton – with Callum Robinson also leaving towards the latter stages of the previous transfer window.

Daryl Dike’s previous injury made his role in the Baggies’ first team even more important, making 13 competitive appearances for Albion this term and recording four goals in the process.

Some of these appearances have come from the bench though – and he will be disappointed not to have won even more game minutes considering the fact Dike has been out for the majority of the campaign thus far.

With the American making his return at the weekend, he looks set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet after the World Cup and that could limit Thomas-Asante’s game time.

Looking back at the past though, the latter has revealed some of the conversations he had with some of his teammates as he looks to become a success in the Midlands.

He said: “As much as I have had a lot of support from the fans and the other players, I’ve been a bit frustrated that I’ve not shown what I can do.

“Jake Livermore and a few of the other lads have told me just to keep patient. So I’ve just had to bide my time and take my maximum opportunities.”

The Verdict:

The last thing the forward needs to do is to be hard on himself at this stage – because he has come into an environment that wasn’t the best with Albion struggling in the early stages of the season.

That wouldn’t have helped him in his quest to make two steps up the English football pyramid seamlessly – but he has managed to get himself on the scoresheet a couple of times and that should give him a bit of confidence.

It will take time for him to adapt but as long as he gets himself in and amongst the goals every once in a while, that should be enough to keep him in and around the first-team squad.

He shouldn’t be too hard on himself if he remains behind Dike in the pecking order – because the Baggies spent £7m on the United States international in January.

But the American’s injury record hasn’t been great since his arrival in the Midlands so Thomas-Asante will be trying to make sure he can step up again if Dike suffers another setback, something that could happen considering the latter needs to juggle both domestic and international football.