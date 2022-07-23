West Brom first-teamer makes contract admission amid previous Burnley interest

West Bromwich Albion centre-back Dara O’Shea has revealed he was always going to sign a new contract at The Hawthorns, it was just a matter of when and not if as he spoke to the Baggies’ official media team.

The Republic of Ireland international endured a torrid 2021/22 campaign after fracturing his ankle on international duty at the start of September, a setback that played a big part in limiting him to just 14 league appearances.

This is a big shame for the 23-year-old who started to season as one of the first names on the teamsheet under Valerien Ismael – but was on the bench at times following his return before re-establishing himself as a regular starter under Steve Bruce.

Bruce hasn’t been afraid to praise the Irishman either, labelling the central defender as a likely contender to be the club’s future captain after managing to shine for the West Midlands outfit over the past three seasons.

However, his future was plunged into doubt with Football League World revealing last week that league rivals Burnley were eyeing a transfer move for the 23-year-old after losing Nathan Collins to Wolves.

He put an end to doubts over his future by signing a fresh contract earlier this week – and spoke of his loyalty to Albion’s cause when he sat down with the club’s media team.

The defender said: “Talks regarding the new deal had been going on for a while. I’ve been at West Bromwich Albion for about seven years and it’s home for me.

“There was never any doubt over if I was going to sign, it was only ever a case of when.

“It means everything to commit my future. It’s the club that gave me an opportunity to come and play professional football.”

The Verdict:

With other central defenders including Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Luke McNally and CJ Egan-Riley already arriving at the club, he wasn’t going to be a guaranteed starter at Turf Moor and this is why he may have rejected a move there even if the two sides had agreed a fee.

In fairness, similar could be said in the West Midlands with Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi still at the club, though the former could potentially be dropped in favour of the Irishman in Bruce’s quest to freshen things up and create a long-term partnership at the back.

For O’Shea, it’s a shame the Baggies are no longer playing three at the back because this would have pretty much guaranteed him a start, but the competition could turn out to be beneficial for the defender in terms of maximising his performance levels.

This will help him to take the step up to the top flight for the long term, whether that’s with or without Albion with the 23-year-old likely to attract more interest if he can perform well during 2022/23.

At this stage though, his side have made plenty of signings that will enable them to compete for promotion and under a manager that has won promotion several times before, it’s an exciting time for the Irishman.