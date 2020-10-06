West Brom finances underlined as a concern with pursuit of EFL marksman entering crucial period

Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant remains a target for West Bromwich Albion, but the club can’t meet the £16-18m valuation of the player.

The European transfer window has closed, but West Brom still have 10 days if they want to land Grant from Huddersfield to bolster their attacking options.

The Athletic report how Grant remains the priority for Huddersfield in the coming weeks, but West Brom don’t have the funds available to meet his valuation. A lot of their transfer kitty has gone on signing Grady Diangana.

Nevertheless, West Brom are hoping to structure a deal to get Huddersfield interest in the sale. That could be a loan-to-buy option, which will see the Yorkshire side pocket a significant loan fee.

Grant, 23, is in-demand after a fine season in the Championship for struggling Huddersfield.

In 2019/20, Town avoided relegation during the finals weeks of the season and the campaign was a tough one from the get-go. However, Grant excelled by bagging 19 goals and registering a further four assists.

A change in regime has seen Carlos Corberan take over as the club’s head-coach at the start of the current season, but he’s not leaned on the service of Grant as doubt continues to surround the striker’s future.

The Verdict

The way this deal for Grant has gone, it’s going to stretch right up until the deadline later this month.

The structure of a loan-to-buy deal might not benefit Huddersfield at all this summer and it does appear that West Brom will have to do some serious negotiating to get the Championship side on board with the deal.

There’s still time, of course, but there’s pressure on this now for West Brom.

Thoughts? Let us know!