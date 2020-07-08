West Brom finalise significant player agreement

Rayhaan Tulloch has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at West Bromwich Albion, the club have confirmed via their official website.

Tulloch is one of the Baggies’ hottest youth prospects, with the young striker attracting interest from the likes of Rangers and Aston Villa in recent times.

The striker has scored nine goals and added four assists for the Under-23s in 14 Premier League 2 matches this term, and has also broken into the first-team under Slaven Bilic on a couple of occasions.

Do these 11 celebrities support West Brom or not?

1 of 11 Julie Walters Yes No

The 19-year-old has made three first-team appearances this term, all coming in the FA Cup, and he will keen to earn game time at the Hawthorns in years to come.

The club have now announced that Tulloch has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal at the Hawthorns, despite strong interest from Rangers, Celtic and Villa.

After signing on the dotted line, the youngster said: “This is the next step for me now. Seeing guys like Kyle (Edwards), ‘Rak’ (Rekeem Harper) and Dara (O’Shea) get their chance at first-team level is a big inspiration for me.”

The Verdict

This is great news for West Brom and for Slaven Bilic after tying Tulloch down to a new deal.

He is a real talent with massive potential, and after losing Nathan Ferguson for nothing this summer, it would have been gutting to lose another young talent for nothing too.

Tulloch should look to leave on loan next season, especially if Albion reach the Premier League, as game time at this stage of his career is what’s most important for sure.