West Brom figure’s stance hints at timeline of new manager appointment

West Bromwich Albion interim boss Richard Beale expects to be in charge for Tuesday’s Championship game against Bristol City, according to The Athletic.

Beale has stepped up to take charge of the first team following the sacking of Steve Bruce last week and led Albion to their second league victory of the season – and their first since August – on Saturday as they beat Reading 2-0.

The search for Bruce’s replacement is ongoing but the players cannot afford to let their focus drift as they host City at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night.

The Athletic has reported that Beale expects to be in charge for the midweek Championship clash and that in turn suggests that an appointment is not imminent.

Albion appear to be casting a wide net in their search for Bruce’s replacement. Among the names linked with the vacant West Brom job are Millwall’s Gary Rowett, Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher, Swansea City’s Russell Martin, and Wigan Athletic’s Leam Richardson.

Available managers Carlos Corberan, Sean Dyche, Rob Edwards, Scott Parker, and Chris Wilder have also been named as potential candidates.

Quiz: 14 questions about West Brom’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 How many league goals have they scored? 13 15 17 19

The Verdict

Beale expecting to be in charge of Albion’s game against City on Tuesday suggests that the interim boss does not believe Bruce’s replacement will be appointed by then.

That should come as no huge surprise given the large number of names that continue to be linked with the position.

The Baggies are right to take their time because this is a massive appointment for them after Bruce and Valerien Ismael’s failed attempts to take them back to the Premier League.

Internal appointments have become popular in the EFL but it would be a surprise to see Beale given the full time job despite Saturday’s victory.