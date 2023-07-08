West Brom managing director Mark Miles has confirmed that Guochuan Lai is actively seeking fresh investment into the club.

West Brom takeover latest

It’s fair to say the Chinese businessman is not the most popular figure among the Albion supporters, as they’ve regularly protested against him for some time now.

Whilst there is anger at the footballing decisions that have been made under his guidance, with the Baggies now back in the Championship after years in the top-flight, the major criticism centres on the financial mismanagement.

Lai took out a loan of £4.95m out of the club to help another company, and despite insisting it would be repaid, he has missed several deadlines to give it back. As well as that, Albion’s financial situation means they took out a £20m loan from MSD Holdings.

Therefore, there is real concern about the future of the club under Lai, and the club have already sold Dara O’Shea to Burnley for a cut-price £7m as they brought in much-needed funds.

Yet, there was a positive for Albion, when it was revealed last month that Lai was willing to sell the club for around £60m. And, it had been claimed that Egyptian businessman Mohamed Elkashashy and Manchester-based sports lawyer Chris Farnell were interested in buying a minority stake.

Whilst there has been no fresh updates on that, Miles told Birmingham Live that he has been in contact with Lai, and that the intention to sell remains.

“Any sale will happen at a high level of football club. I can confirm that Lai has said to me he is open to investment coming into the club whether that be a full or partial shareholding is yet to be seen. We are now looking at alternative options that can get money into the club.”

What does this mean for West Brom in the short-term?

Of course, just because Albion are up for sale doesn’t mean anything will happen quickly, as we’ve seen how long it can drag on with other clubs in the past. But, the fact Lai is willing to cash in was seen as a big positive step, as he had been setting an unrealistic price in the past.

In a positive update though, Miles insisted that O’Shea’s sale was the one that was required to ease the financial concern, so whilst more departures are expected, Albion won’t be letting anyone leave on the cheap.

“We are relatively stable. Clearly the sale of Dara O’Shea helps us. We can look forward to a lot more. Any other players who go out, we will make sure we get market price or better, like Dara. Clearly everyone can see that to be competitive next season we do need a change around the squad. That will involve players going out as well as players coming in.

“Carlos has a very clear vision of who he wants those players to be. In order to get that for him, there is a need for players to go, Carlos is fully engaged about who is going out. We are talking on a daily basis about ins.”

West Brom begin their Championship campaign against Blackburn on August 5.