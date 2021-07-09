West Brom figure set for move to managerial role at EFL club

West Brom coach Robbie Stockdale has agreed to become manager of Rochdale, according to Football Insider.

Former Dale boss Brian Barry-Murphy stepped down from his role last month, and it has now emerged that he may secure a job at Manchester City.

Now terms have been agreed for Stockdale to take charge at Spotland as Rochdale return to the fourth-tier for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

The 41-year-old, who only joined West Brom in December, joined Sam Allardyce’s management team after working with him at Sunderland.

Also on Stockdale’s CV is an assistant manager’s role at Hibernian, when he was deputy to Paul Heckingbottom. The 41-year-old is now set to embark on his first venture as being a first-team manager, and given Rochdale’s League One ambitions, it is a role where the expectations are already high.

The verdict

Young, aspiring managers with exciting football philosophies are becoming more frequent in EFL football. Stockdale is a manager who fits the ball and will bring bundles of energy and a new vision for the club to follow.

39-year-old Ian Evatt won promotion with Bolton Wanderers this season, suggesting that the age of a manager, and their previous experience acts as no detriment.

There will be a growing hope that Rochdale can return to League One at the first time of asking, but if there is a clear plan in place and signs of progression, then Stockdale would have done a very good job.

