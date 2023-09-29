Highlights West Brom's managing director is trying to determine if a £5m loan taken out by the owner for another company will be repaid, adding to the club's financial concerns.

West Brom managing director Mark Miles has written to the owner to see if the near £5m loan he took out for another company will be repaid.

Guochuan Lai yet to repay loan

It was reported during the pandemic that Lai had taken £4.95m out of Albion for a company called Wisdom Smart Corporation, which is also owned by the Chinese businessman.

Naturally, that angered the Baggies supporters, particularly as they are in financial trouble themselves.

Yet, Lai had been insistent that the loan would be repaid, however he has missed several deadlines already to repay the cash, which has obviously brought scepticism about whether it will be repaid.

West Brom’s financial concerns increase

It was a hugely difficult summer for the Championship side, as they had to sell influential skipper Dara O’Shea to balance the books, with Carlos Corberan hugely restricted with what he could do in terms of incomings.

And, those problems are increasing for Albion, with reports suggesting they could be forced to sell more key players in January if a takeover hasn’t gone through.

Therefore, the loan from Lai becomes more important, as it would seriously help the club operate, and it would potentially mean they don’t have to sell individuals in the New Year.

What are West Brom doing about the loan?

In a fresh development, the i has revealed that Miles is pushing to get more information on the loan returning to the club.

“West Brom managing director has reached out to a company that owes the club £5m in an attempt to find out when or if it will be repaid – with players currently needing to be sold to keep the club operational.

“Hong Kong-based Wisdom Smart is under the ownership of West Brom owner Guochuan Lai and the loan was granted around two years ago to aid his other businesses affected by the pandemic.

“i has learned that Mark Miles, who was appointed as managing director in July, has now written to West Bromwich Albion Group, the club’s parent company, to find out if the money will be returned. Officials from WBA Group are attempting to contact Wisdom Smart.”

Will the loan be repaid?

Firstly, the fact Albion’s managing director is having to write to a company owned by Lai to see if they will get the money back is quite ridiculous, and it demonstrates what a mess they are in due to the mismanagement of the owner.

Lai has reiterated that the loan will be repaid, but it’s fair to say that fans do not believe him, and the constant missed deadlines backs that up.

Ultimately, it seems unlikely they are going to get this money back, at least in the short-term.

What next for West Brom?

In the bigger picture, Albion need to be sold in order to progress, and the fans are protesting to make that happen.

Pleasingly for the club, it’s stated that there is interest, but, as we know, these things can be complicated and they take time.

It’s another unwanted distraction for Corberan and the side, who will be focused on trying to end a four-game winless run when they make the trip to take on high-flying Preston at Deepdale on Saturday.