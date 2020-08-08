West Brom figure provides budget details ahead of transfer window

Mark Jenkins has stated that any player sales by West Brom in the coming weeks will be added to Slaven Bilic’s budget.

Albion secured promotion to the top-flight last month and the recruitment team, along with Bilic, will already be making plans as they look to strengthen for the Premier League.

Despite the riches that come with promotion, the Baggies aren’t expected to splash out this summer, although departing CEO Jenkins told the Express & Star that further funds could be raised through selling fringe players.

“Albion always have to box clever in the transfer market. Whatever figure the club has got, any player sales goes on top. And if there is a player on a significant wage, that will also go back in the pot if you sell him and bring someone in on a lower wage.”

Whilst no names were mentioned, West Brom could look to offload the likes of Oliver Burke and Kenneth Zohore, two players they bought for a combined total of around £23m, and there has been suggestions that Kieran Gibbs could also leave.

The verdict

It’s clear that Albion are not going to be spending large fees this summer, so any way of raising the budget for Bilic will be welcomed and selling players is an obvious way to do that.

There are a fair few players at The Hawthorns who Bilic won’t need in the Premier League, with Burke and Zohore two of those.

So, shifting those on the fringes will be a priority and then it’s about identifying quality to help the team stay in the top-flight.

