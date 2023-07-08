West Bromwich Albion CEO Mark Miles has promised that the Baggies will sell players at their market value or higher if they cash in on other first-teamers this summer, speaking to BBC Radio WM.

Following reports about their financial situation, it looked as though Albion were going to be forced into selling some key players to guarantee the long-term future of the club and they have a few assets they could cash in on.

One has already left, with Dara O'Shea departing the club to link up with Premier League outfit Burnley. This is a sale that left many West Brom supporters gutted - but the Irishman's sale could potentially be a sign of things to come with the club needing to balance the books.

Who else could West Brom sell?

Considering they generated £7m from O'Shea's sale, they may not need to make too many further sales but there are players they can sell if they need to.

They don't have too many valuable assets in defence but they can certainly cash in on others at the higher end of the pitch. John Swift and Jed Wallace are both excellent players to have in the Championship and could potentially attract interest, with the latter performing particularly well.

Okay Yokuslu is another player who may attract interest considering his CV - and it wouldn't be a surprise if Karlan Grant is linked with a move away considering he's a very useful goalscorer to have at this level.

With Daryl Dike out, Albion may want to bring in more attackers before letting Grant go, but it wouldn't be a massive surprise to see him leave.

Mark Miles' West Brom promise

Whoever goes, Miles wants to ensure he gets the best price possible for them and is keen to take a tough negotiating stance.

Speaking about his intentions, he told BBC Radio WM: "Clearly the sale of O'Shea helps us. We can look forward a lot more. Any other players who go out, we make sure we get market price or better, like Dara.

"Carlos Corberan has a very clear vision of who he wants those players to be.

"In order to get that for him, there is a need for players to go. Carlos is fully engaged about who is going out. We are talking on a daily basis about targets."

Who should West Brom be looking to sell?

Ideally, Albion should be looking to retain their most promising young players including Reyes Cleary and Taylor Gardner-Hickman, both of whom will only become more valuable with more experience under their belts.

Josh Griffiths is another player who should be retained - but the players they should be looking to offload won't be easy to get rid of. It would be difficult to see anyone coming in for David Button anytime soon considering he didn't do too well last season.

Martin Kelly has suffered a severe injury and it would be difficult to see a team forking out a fee for him anyway and Alex Mowatt only had a limited opportunity to impress at Middlesbrough.

In fairness to Mowatt, he could still be an asset at The Hawthorns but with others ahead of him in the pecking order, it may be best for all parties that he moves on.

Considering he's still reasonably young, Cedric Kipre could be moved on quite easily but his contract expires next summer and with that in mind, it may be difficult to secure a decent fee for him.

Kipre, however, could be a useful player to have so whether he should be sold should depend on Corberan's stance on him.