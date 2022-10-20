West Brom figure makes confident claim on Steve Bruce’s successor

West Bromwich Albion caretaker boss Richard Beale believes Steve Bruce’s permanent successor will do a good job of galvanising the squad and injecting their ideas into the club, speaking to Birmingham Live.

It’s currently unclear who will take charge of the Baggies permanently with the club reported to have been in talks with more than 10 candidates since Bruce’s dismissal.

Carlos Carvalhal, Sean Dyche, Carlos Corberan and current Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson are just four bosses reported to have been under consideration as CEO Ron Gourlay attempts to narrow down his shortlist.

These 18 West Brom quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 History: They were formed in which year? 1874 1876 1878 1880

According to the Express and Star, they are closing in on an appointment and hope to have a new man in place by the weekend, giving Gourlay a very limited amount of time to choose his preferred candidate and get a deal done before the Baggies take on Millwall at the weekend.

With Albion falling back into the relegation zone last night, the new boss has a considerable amount of work to do to get the club into the promotion mix and arrest their decline.

Despite this tough assignment though, Beale believes the ingredients are there for Bruce’s successor to come in and be a real success at The Hawthorns.

He said: “It’s all to play for without a shadow of a doubt and the new manager who comes in will inherit a good squad.

“They’re going to be down on confidence when you’re not winning games, but there’s no shortage of character or experience.

“There’s a good blend of youth and experience as well, and I’m sure the new guy – whoever it is, will galvanise the squad with fresh ideas and fresh impetus and get them up the league.”

The Verdict:

There are a lot of issues that need to be sorted out before there can be long-term success at The Hawthorns again.

Firstly, the relationship between the board and the supporters simply must improve if the former want their players to operate in a healthy environment – because there’s clear discontent about what’s happening off the field as well as on it.

The mood will improve if results do – but there are some off-field problems that need to be addressed and this is why CEO Ron Gourlay must make a real effort to enjoy a good relationship with the fanbase.

Understandably, he isn’t a popular figure right now with his appointment of Bruce not paying dividends.

Some of the playing squad do provide the Baggies with a bit of hope, with Daryl Dike likely to be a real asset when he’s fit, Jed Wallace and John Swift able to contribute and some of their youngsters including Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Reyes Cleary impressing at the moment.

It does feel as though a couple of the longer-serving players need to be moved on though to provide the club with a fresh start, although it remains to be seen that happens.