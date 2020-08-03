West Brom figure departs ahead of Premier League return

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed that Mark Jenkins is retiring from his role as the club’s Chief Executive after a combined total of 18 years associated with the Baggies.

An announcement from the club this afternoon has confirmed that Jenkins will be retiring, with Xu “Ken” Ke set to step up into the role vacated at the Hawthorns.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Jenkins has confirmed that his decision to step down was made before the EFL’s postponement back in March, with the end of 2019/20 a natural conclusion to his time at the club.

He wrote: “I had informed the owners before lockdown that I would be leaving at the end of the season.

“If we were unsuccessful then I felt it was appropriate that somebody else take the reins to ensure this great club return to where it should be, but if we did achieve the target then my role would come to a natural and positive conclusion.

“Ken has built a strong working relationship with the Club’s senior management team and I have every confidence they will transition smoothly to tackle the challenges of the summer and beyond.

“But the time is right for me to go. It has been a gruelling couple of years and I am naturally delighted I can step down with a sense of ‘mission accomplished’.

“Our great Club is once again back where we all want to be.”

Albion finished runners-up to Leeds United in the Championship this season, securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Slaven Bilic’s side drew 2-2 with Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the regular season, which was enough to secure a passage to the Premier League after Brentford’s late defeat to Barnsley.

The Verdict

Jenkins has been associated with Albion for so long and he’s done an excellent job with the club.

Ultimately, he’s succeeded with his last project and has left Albion a Premier League side, which is all he will have wanted.

Now, the pressure is on the Baggies to ride the wave of his departure and pressure will be on the man stepping into his shoes.

