West Brom favourite slams supporters following fallout from Swansea City defeat

Kevin Phillips has branded the West Brom fans that are criticising Valerien Ismael following the 2-1 loss at Swansea City in the week as ‘crazy’.

Even though Albion are third in the table after 13 games, some Baggies supporters are frustrated with the football the team are playing, with Ismael’s men adopting a very direct approach.

The defeat in Wales prompted some to take to social media to hit out at the former Barnsley chief, but Phillips told West Brom News that those who did are out of order.

“He’s new to the job and it’s crazy to even consider criticising him. You knew what you was getting when he came in, a new style of play – it wasn’t going to change from how he played at Barnsley.

“You stick by your guns, it takes a while. I can understand the frustration, but for fans to say he’s not the man for the job – they’re third in the league, sitting top for most of it. It’s just fickle supporters – it’s crazy.”

Ismael’s men are back in action tomorrow when they welcome Bristol City to The Hawthorns.

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Phillips if you look at the table, because Albion are well positioned to push for a top two finish and they’ve already picked up some impressive results.

However, that doesn’t mean you should totally dismiss the claims of the fans. Ismael’s approach is extremely direct and some will feel the team are capable of playing in a more stylish way.

Ultimately, the side have been below their level at Stoke and Swansea, so it’s about improving. The team have shown quality under Ismael and if they can rediscover their best form they will be hard to stop this season and the criticism will go away.

