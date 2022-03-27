West Brom favourite sends transfer warning over defender

West Brom have been sent a warning that defender Semi Ajayi is ‘definitely a player that will attract interest from Premier League clubs’.

The warning came from former Hawthorns favourite Kevin Phillips after Ajayi only recently returned to the starting XI since the arrival of Steve Bruce.

Ajayi was overlooked by former manager Valerien Ismael and only played four minutes of football between the end of October and his return under Steve Bruce in February.

However, former forward Kevin Phillips has been speaking about the defender, telling West Brom News: “I think he’s shown that he’s got the quality; he’s a big, powerful centre-half with leadership qualities.

“So, I would assume that there would be interest in him, he would fit the mould of a lot of teams, maybe in the lower half of the Premier League, and definitely the top half of the Championship – he’s definitely a player that would attract interest.”

Ajayi is currently away on international duty with Nigeria as they play Ghana for a chance to play in the Qatar World Cup.

The Verdict

It was a surprise to see Ajayi drop out of the side. As for as centre back qualities go, he’s got the whole package as Phillips alludes to.

He’s a good ball playing defender, who’s tall and wins his aerial duels and can score goals as well, so it was a surprise to see him dropped for so long amidst West Brom’s really poor run of form.

However, he’s come back into the side and shown Baggies fans his ability and Phillips is right to suggest clubs will be interested in him so it may be hard to keep hold of the former Rotherham man come the summer.