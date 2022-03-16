West Brom favourite praises Steve Bruce for tweak that has benefitted individual

West Brom legend Tony Brown has praised Steve Bruce for his tactical tweaks that seem to have got the best out of Jake Livermore.

The 32-year-old is a figure that has divided opinion among the support in the past, whilst he has had an inconsistent campaign so far.

Therefore, it was a surprise when Bruce brought Livermore back into the team after he was sent off for a second time this season at Sheffield United last month.

However, since his return to the XI, the former Hull City man has starred, impressing in the middle of the park as the Baggies have picked up seven points from a possible nine to keep their faint play-off hopes alive.

And, speaking to BBC WM, Brown explained how the boss has managed to get Livermore back to his best.

“I think Steve Bruce has had a lot to do with this. He’s told him, ‘you stay central, you stay in that middle of the park, you win that battle in there, don’t go marauding here, there and everywhere, you just stick in that middle and keep us solid in the middle of the park’.

“I think he’s done that in the last two games and I think we’ve looked far better, we’ve looked more solid and we’ve won that battle in the midfield.”

The verdict

There’s no doubting that Livermore has improved significantly since his return to the XI and Bruce has slightly tweaked his role, which has worked.

So, you can’t argue with Brown here and like all connected to the club he will be hoping that this form continues for the rest of the season.

It’s still going to require a remarkable effort for Albion to reach the top six, but the past three games have offered hope it can happen, so it’s about Livermore and the team maintaining that standard for the next few months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.