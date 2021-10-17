West Brom favourite makes transfer prediction involving key man

Kevin Phillips has backed Sam Johnstone to stay at West Brom for the season, although he acknowledges the club could cash in if a big bid arrives in January.

The keeper has entered the final year of his contract at The Hawthorns, with serious doubts about his long-term future. And, with Johnstone impressing with England in the recent international break, there have been reports that he could leave, with Southampton thought to be keen.

However, speaking to West Brom News, Phillips gave his thoughts on the situation.

“If Southampton come in with a stupid offer, sometimes as a football club you’ll look at the business side of it and think, ‘will we get this offer again?’ and you accept it.

“Naturally, when you’re performing for your country, you’re going to get big clubs sniffing around. I hope he stays at West Brom and I think he will stay for the season to help them get promoted.”

Despite the transfer talk, Johnstone has impressed for the Baggies this season, with Valerien Ismael’s men currently second in the table after 11 games.

The verdict

Most Albion fans will be hoping that Phillips’ prediction is spot on because they will recognise that their chances of promotion increase significantly if Johnstone remains in the team.

Plus, you’d imagine any chance of him signing a new deal will depend on promotion too. But, as the ex-striker points out, from a business perspective a January sale could make sense.

So, it’s going to be a very interesting winter window for West Brom as their resolve will be tested.

