West Brom favourite explains major concern for Valerien Ismael’s men in promotion race

Former West Brom striker Kevin Phillips has admitted the lack of squad depth does worry him about the Albion group as they look to push for promotion.

Valerien Ismael’s men have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, with the players immediately grasping the demands of the Frenchman, and they have collected 13 points from five games.

The manner of the performances mean many have the Baggies as one of the firm favourites to secure a top two finish.

And, whilst Phillips didn’t dismiss their chances, he explained to West Brom News that the recent League Cup tie against Arsenal, where a much-changed XI lost 6-0, shows it could be a big step up for the youngsters if injuries arise.

“It’s always a big ask for them to step up to the Championship and make a real impression, but it helps if West Brom are still flying. Naturally, that would be my only concern if they were to be missing two or three players, who is going to step in?”

Ismael didn’t have the busiest of transfer windows, with the boss not backed in the market with funds to increase his squad.

The verdict

Many will agree with Phillips’ assessment here as fans were not happy that Ismael wasn’t allowed to bring in the one or two addition options that they thought were necessary.

Using the Arsenal game is slightly harsh though, as they played an incredibly strong XI, whilst Ismael isn’t going to put the youngsters all in at once moving forward.

Nevertheless, there is a lack of depth in certain areas but only time will tell whether Albion can cope until January with what they’ve got.

