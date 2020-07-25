West Brom favourite assesses Aston Villa, Norwich, Sheffield United seasons as they prepare for PL return

Chris Brunt has urged West Bromwich Albion to take inspiration from Sheffield United as they prepare for a season of Premier League football.

Slaven Bilic’s side will join Marcelo Bielsa’s in the Premier League next season. It went down to the wire and came to fruition after Brentford’s fall from grace, and the recently departed Baggies man wants this to be the time that they establish themselves in the top-flight:

“I think becoming an established Premier League side has to be the aim for this club,” he told Express and Star. “We recruited well this season for this league, we got some good young players in who want to play in the Premier League.”

West Brom were leading the Championship pack for much of the season. Come the second-half of the season though, it was Leeds leading the way, finishing 10 points clear of West Brom in the end.

But after coming so close to throwing away their automatic promotion spot, West Brom fans will be relieved that they eventually managed to get over the line.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

“It’s important the football club does that now to take that next step,” continued Brunt. “I think the hard work starts now for the football club if they want to be a Premier League team for many years to come, like we did before.

“It doesn’t happen overnight. It’s difficult and recruitment is going to be a big part of it. I’m sure they have been busy working behind the scenes. But obviously not knowing what division you are going to be in until the last day doesn’t help either.”

All of Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Norwich City were promoted from the Championship last season, with the latter’s return already confirmed, and Villa’s going down to the last day. Sheffield United however have been the league’s surprise package.

“I think if you look at the teams who went up last year, Norwich have come back down. Villa have struggled,” explained Brunt. “But I think Sheffield United are the ones that have done really well. Teams that get promoted can take inspiration from them.”

The verdict

Chris Wilder’s side play in a very distinctive fashion, but their work-rate and overall determination as a unit is something to be admired by all.

West Brom have a great chance to establish themselves now and with a great manager at the helm. A big summer of recruiting is needed though, and they ought to start soon.