Sky Bet Championship

West Brom ‘far from happy’ as managerial hunt takes another twist

Published

14 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion have been left irritated by David Wagner’s decision to snub the managerial vacancy at the Hawthorns, as per Graeme Bailey. 

Sam Allardyce left the club at the end of the 2020/21 season after failing to keep the Baggies afloat in the Premier League.

Chris Wilder looked set for the West Brom job ahead of their return to the Championship, but the West Brom board got cold feet over appointing the former Sheffield United boss, which led them to Wagner.

This time yesterday, Wagner’s move to the Hawthorns felt a formality and he was on course to return to English football for the first time since leaving Huddersfield Town.

Today, though, Wagner has snubbed the opportunity to manage West Brom and will instead take the Young Boys job in Switzerland.

As per Graeme Bailey that’s a decision that has not sat well with West Brom, who are described as ‘far from happy’ with the German head coach.

West Brom are now on the lookout for another candidate to come in and lead them back into the Championship.

A report from Football Insider has claimed that contact has been made with Derek McInnes, with the Baggies looking for a manager that’s out of work to avoid paying compensation.

The Verdict 

It’s no real surprise that West Brom are fuming here.

They’ve conducted a number of interviews and likely sat down for a long period of time with Wagner. He’s then snubbed the opportunity at the last minute and leaves the club back at square one.

That’s so disappointing for them and they are well within their rights to be frustrated.

It’s proving to be increasingly difficult for the club to find a suitable successor to Allardyce.

Thoughts? Let us know! 


