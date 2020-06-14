West Brom fans will love this recent update from Matheus Pereira

West Bromwich Albion’s Matheus Pereira has shared an optimistic message on social media as the Championship season returns next weekend.

The Sporting CP man joined West Brom on-loan at the start of the season. He’d been a sporadically used member of the Portuguese side’s first-team, having spent time with Chaves and Nurnberg previously.

But this season with West Brom has seen Pereira become one of the EFL’s best creative midfielders – he has six Championship goals for the season and 13 assists, making him the most creative player in the league.

19 goal contributions for Pereira then, and ahead of his side’s return to action against local rivals Birmingham City next week, he shared this message on Twitter:

I will try my best to help the team and my teammates again!

👊🏾💪🏾 @WBA https://t.co/a2sPnb5O3R — Matheus Pereira (@MatheusPereira) June 14, 2020

Slaven Bilic has nine games left to ensure his side secure promotion to the Premier League in only his first season in charge. They currently sit 2nd in the Championship table – a point behind Leeds United – and with nine games left to play.

There’s some tough opponents yet to face as well. West Brom have a trip to Brentford following the visit of Birmingham, with ties against Derby, Blackburn, Fulham and QPR yet to overcome.

The verdict

No player has been on Pereira’s level this season. The Brazilian has asserted himself as one of the best players in the Championship and he’s surely only going to go on to big things after this season.

West Brom would no doubt love to make his stay permanent, but after the season he’s had there could be a lot of Europe’s big names looking to land him.