West Brom fans will be encouraged by player out on loan’s latest accolade

West Bromwich Albion fans will be encouraged to learn that Callum Morton has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month award for February.

Life in West Brom’s academy at the moment does seem to be very exciting with the likes of Rekeem Harper, Kyle Edwards and Dara O’Shea all having come through to impress in the first team.

Waiting in the wings at the moment are the likes of Rayhaan Tulloch, who is playing consistently well for the U23 side at the Baggies.

Whilst those players at the Hawthorns currently are knocking on the first team door, one player on loan with Northampton in Morton – is also causing quite a stir with his performances.

The 20-year-old striker joined West Brom in 2017 from Yeovil, and is currently enjoying a second loan spell away from the club, after spending time with Braintree United last season.

Morton has been impressing at Sixfields stadium and his latest performances have not only won him the club’s Player of the Month award, but also seen nominated for League Two’s best player.

The Verdict

Looking at Morton’s goalscoring record over his short career, you have to be impressed and it will be interesting to see if he can make the step up to either the Championship or the lofty heights of the Premier League.

Morton will return to West Brom in the summer, but you would expect him to potentially find a loan back to the Championship if the Baggies are promoted.

Exciting players are coming through the academy at West Brom, but the club have to hold them down and not afford to lose them.