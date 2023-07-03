Footage of West Bromwich Albion midfielder John Swift curling an effort in during pre-season training has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Championship club.

Albion have started to ramp up their preparations for the start of the 2023/24 campaign, which is now little more than a month away, but a clip of Swift finding the net has led to goalkeeper David Button taking flak from supporters.

What is David Button's contract situation at West Brom?

Button has entered the final 12 months of his contract at The Hawthorns and could be set to spend the season as Alex Palmer's backup with Josh Griffiths linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks.

The experienced keeper was given his chance to step up after Sam Johnstone left The Hawthorns last summer but proved a disappointing replacement for the England international.

Button lost his place in the side in October and fell to third in the pecking order later on in 2022/23 with Palmer starting and Griffiths his deputy.

It seems the 34-year-old isn't a particularly popular figure among supporters as a result - with a clip of Swift curling in an effort in pre-season training leading to the keeper catching more flak.

Albion fans certainly didn't hold back with their criticism...

Swift didn't avoid criticism himself, with Baggies fans clearly hoping to see him better his goal tally of seven from last season...