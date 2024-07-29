This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to challenge for promotion from the Championship this season, and what part Josh Maja will be able to play in that remains to be seen.

The Baggies enjoyed an excellent campaign last season as they finished fifth in the table, but they suffered heartbreak as they were beaten by Southampton in the play-off semi-finals.

Albion have brought in four new signings so far this summer as head coach Carlos Corberan looks to rebuild his squad, with Joe Wildsmith, Torbjørn Heggem, Paddy McNair and Ousmane Diakite arriving at The Hawthorns, while a host of senior players have left the club, including Erik Pieters, Martin Kelly, Nathaniel Chalobah, Yann M'Vila, Matt Phillips and Adam Reach.

Baggies supporters will be looking forward to seeing their new additions in action, but one player they will be hoping can play a key role this season is striker Maja, who has endured a frustrating start to his time at the club.

Maja joined Albion from Bordeaux last summer, and expectations were high that he could fire Corberan's men to promotion after he scored 17 goals for the French side in the 2022-23 season, but he was plagued by injuries throughout the campaign.

Josh Maja's 2023-24 West Brom Stats (As Per Transfermarkt) Appearances 12 Starts 1 Goals 1 Assists 0

The 25-year-old is now back to full fitness, and Corberan said in April that he believes Maja can be an important player for his side in the years to come.

"He comes back here with a desire to put all of his football and all his improvement in England again, so it made me feel excited in the summer with his quality, desire and maturity, but unfortunately the injuries stopped his progress or immediate impact," Corberan told Birmingham Live.

"It doesn't mean it has decreased our level of belief in him, because I think he's a special player that with our position and possibilities last summer we understood he was the best player we could achieve.

"That's why he's here. He is a player we are of course looking forward to seeing more, to work more time and seeing him more in games."

West Brom fan pundit makes Josh Maja prediction ahead of 2024-25

One of FLW's West Brom fan pundits, Callum Burgess, believes Maja has been unlucky during his time at The Hawthorns so far, and he has predicted the striker could be crucial for the Baggies this season.

"I'm really excited to see what Maja can provide for us this season," Callum told Football League World.

"Last season he was really unfortunate with his injuries that he picked up, neither of them were his fault.

"The one against Bristol City was a challenge in the last minute, when on another day we could have got a penalty for it, and I remember at the full-time whistle he was sat on the floor and you could tell straight away something was up.

"Then there was the challenge against Sunderland by Dan Ballard, and many Albion fans felt it should have been a red card for a very reckless challenge, so he's been very unfortunate with that.

"In his appearances he's shown some promise, his link-up play is something that could get the best out of a lot of players in the team.

"Albion fans will be looking forward to seeing if he can hit the heights that he hit at Bordeaux."

Carlos Corberan will be hoping for big Josh Maja impact this season

After spending much of last season on the sidelines, Albion supporters are understandably excited to see Maja in action this term.

Maja's record in English football does not make for great reading, but he enjoyed an excellent season at Bordeaux before his move to The Hawthorns, and Corberan will be hoping he can rediscover that form.

The lack of a prolific striker has been a problem for the Baggies in recent years, and with Southampton said to be interested in Brandon Thomas-Asante, their attacking options could be set to be depleted further.

If Thomas-Asante was to depart, it would become even more essential that Maja steps up to deliver the goals this season, but Corberan may need to be patient with the striker after his lengthy injury lay-off.