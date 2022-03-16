West Brom fan pundit selects stand-out individuals following Fulham victory

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion produced a much-needed performance on Tuesday to bolster their chances of finishing in the Championship’s top six as they saw off league leaders Fulham at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies have not got going yet under Steve Bruce’s management, with just one win in seven matches before the Cottagers travelled up to the Midlands.

Albion showed some promise in the final few minutes on Friday night against Huddersfield though, with two late goals securing a draw – and they went one better against Marco Silva’s side.

Callum Robinson’s second half goal was the difference between the two sides and it was a much improved performance in general from the hosts – so much so that FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt struggled to pick any individuals who stood out from the pack.

“It’s something that you can’t really say of Albion this year but every man on the park stood up and put in a 7/10 or even better,” Matt said.

“Everyone really impressed, there was not one bad performance out there from the goalkeeper to the two strikers – it was a real good team performance and think you’ve got to praise Steve Bruce for that for the way he set the team up and nullified Fulham’s threats brilliantly – I don’t think Aleksandar Mitrovic had a kick.

“(In terms of stand-out players) I think the likes of Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Matt Clarke – it would be unfair to pick out names because they were all really good.”

The Verdict

The performance shown by West Brom last night was more of what we saw in the early stages of the season when they went 10 games unbeaten.

Steve Bruce had a rough start to life at Albion, however it looks like he’s now starting to get the best out of his squad.

In Gardner-Hickman, there is a young talent there who can play in a multitude of positions and he’s now found a slot in the engine room that he’s taken by the scruff of the neck.

If West Brom can put a few more of those performances in like against Fulham then you can’t back against them to sneak back into the play-off picture.