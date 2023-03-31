"I don't think a return would be wise."

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom could see a former player return to The Hawthorns this summer if all goes to plan.

Indeed, despite only departing the club last summer, Sam Johnstone is already being linked with a return to the Midlands.

This comes despite Johnstone opting to depart the Baggies on a free transfer last summer to join Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

As per a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon, both West Brom and fellow Championship side Sheffield United are interested in the 30-year-old this summer.

It is said that both clubs will target the shot-stopper if they go on to win promotion, with a fee in the region of £5-6 million quoted in the report.

West Brom are by no means guaranteed a play-off spot this season, let alone promotion, so it isn't as though this deal is a cert for the summer just yet.

Indeed, they currently sit ninth in the Championship ahead of a crucial match with sixth-placed Millwall this weekend.

Should West Brom re-sign Sam Johnstone?

With the Johnstone links in mind, though, we asked FLW's West Brom fan pundit Matt for his thoughts on a potential reunion with Johnstone this summer.

"I wouldn't like to see Sam Johnstone return to West Brom," Matt told FLW.

"I don't think that he left the club on the best terms.

"He was a really good shot-stopper for Albion and did very well in the Premier League season where we found ourselves conceding a lot of shots and under pressure.

"However, that's not to say I think he's an immense all-round goalkeeper.

"I'm a bit wary of his aerial presence or how well he commanded his box - I think there are goalkeepers that can do a lot better than that."

Johnstone made 167 club appearances during his time at West Brom | Credit: Action Images/Jason Cairnduff.

Matt continued: "I personally think Alex Palmer's no worse than him, I really do."

"Shot-stopping, [Palmer is] probably not up to the level [of Johnstone], but I think he brings a lot and has leadership skills that Johnstone possibly didn't have.

"Put it this way, I'd rather us put two promising academy graduates ahead of a goalkeeper who's been to the club - did succeed because we won promotion - but a goalkeeper that didn't leave on the best of terms, and who has clearly moved on.

"We've moved on as a club and he's moved on as a player.

"I don't think a return would be wise."

The Verdict

I can certainly see where our fan pundit is coming from here.

Johnstone left the club on a free last summer, not signing a new deal and that will always leave a bit of a bitter taste in some supporters' mouths.

To be honest, though, and thankfully for Matt, this isn't one that seems unlikely anyway.

Not only do the Baggies have to win promotion to reportedly do this deal, but Johnstone would have to be willing to return, which he may not be given he only just left.

Sheffield United, who are also linked, seem a more realistic proposition, to be honest.