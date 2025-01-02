This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

West Bromwich Albion are on the hunt for a new manager after former boss Carlos Corberan left the Baggies in favour of joining hometown club Valencia, who currently find themselves in the La Liga relegation zone, in late December.

During his tenure at the Hawthorns, the Spaniard was largely successful and guided the West Midlands outfit to a top-six spot last season but witnessed his side lose out to eventually promoted Southampton in the play-off semi-finals.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Baggies have adjusted well to life without Corberan, and held automatic promotion hopefuls Sheffield United to a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon, before defeating Preston North End 3-1 on New Year's Day.

Caretaker coaching team, Chris Brunt, Damia Abella, and Boaz Myhill, have yielded positive results so far, but the club still face a tricky task in appointing Corberan's successor.

Alex Crook informed talkSPORT on 1st January that the Baggies are considering current Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace as a potential replacement for the Spaniard.

Following the news that Albion were weighing up a swoop for the Rovers boss, Football League World asked our West Brom fan pundit, Callum Burgess, if he thought Eustace would be a good appointment, and if he could see the Hawthorns side paying the compensation.

Callum said: "I think John Eustace would be a decent choice to be the next West Bromwich Albion manager.

"He's done an impressive job at Blackburn so far, being able to keep them up on the last day of last season, away at Leicester.

"Then, this season, he's carried on the good work, even after losing the goals of Sammie Szmodics, they're currently part of the play-off race.

"The job that he's done at Blackburn, he's turned things around, cannot be sniffed at, especially in the tough financial conditions that they're operating there with their ownership.

"That will be another thing to take into consideration that will have impressed Shilen Patel, as we're still navigating our way out of the troubles that were left for him by Guochuan Lai.

"So that's another factor to take into consideration, which would be another plus to appointing John Eustace.

"I think, while he may not be the most glamorous option, he would still be a decent choice, in my opinion.

"I think there are candidates ahead of him, who I'd rather see us appoint, the likes of Luke Williams, maybe even Steven Schumacher.

"It'd probably be a close third choice after those two at the minute, in terms of somewhat realistic options.

"If the best possible candidate did require compensation, then I think Albion and Shilen Patel would be willing to pay for it.

"So, if John Eustace does become their main target, it will be dependent upon how much Blackburn will be asking for him."

Eustace may wish to stay at Blackburn

Callum is right to portray Eustace as a safe pair of hands, who would likely prove to be a decent appointment for the Baggies, as they look to maintain their top-six challenge despite Corberan's exit.

Championship standings Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds 25 29 52 2 Burnley 25 21 49 3 Sheffield Utd 25 18 49 4 Sunderland 25 16 47 5 Middlesbrough 25 11 40 6 West Brom 25 11 39 7 Blackburn 24 6 39

However, Rovers have play-off aspirations of their own, and sit level on points with the sixth-placed Baggies, with a game in hand over the West Midlands side following their 1-1 draw with Leeds United on New Year's Day.

Eustace may not be willing to swap his Rovers top-six push for that of another club, especially given the fact that he has been on a dramatic journey with the Lancashire club, who he guided to safety last term.