West Brom fan pundit issues verdict on transfer links to Chelsea player

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt believes that there is plenty of optimism surrounding the club’s future between the sticks.

With Sam Johnstone looking likely to leave the Championship club as a free agent this summer there has been plenty of speculation as to who will replace him in goals next season.

As reported by Teamtalk, the Baggies are interested in bringing in Chelsea’s Nathan Baxter this summer.

The 23-year old has played 14 times for Hull City this season during his loan spell with the Tigers – that number would have been greater if injuries hadn’t hampered the stopper’s campaign.

But Matt believes that Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths could be handed the chance to grab the number one position in the team.

The West Brom fan has been impressed by Palmer’s performances on loan at Lincoln City last season and also for Luton this season, and also believes that Griffths has the potential to be the future of the club.

“Interesting to hear Albion being linked with Nathan Baxter,” Matt told Football League World.

“I haven’t seen too much of him at Hull – I’d say it probably depends on whether Albion believe Alex Palmer can fill the role of number one goalkeeper next season.

“I hope Palmer gets a chance with the next three games as David Button has done on a few occasions this season.

“Because I believe Palmer has done everything that’s been asked of him this season at League Two, League One and in the Championship.

“So I wouldn’t be against signing a new goalkeeper, that would be if Palmer is deemed not good enough and Josh Griffiths heads out on another loan because I really do think he’ll be Albion’s future number one.”

Bruce has already confirmed the first summer signing of the upcoming transfer window for West Brom ahead of what will no doubt be a busy few months, with Jayson Molumby’s loan deal from Brighton being made permanent.

But with Johnstone set to depart following the expiration of his contract, the goalkeeping position could be identified as a high priority for the 61-year old in the next couple of weeks.

The Verdict

Baxter would be an interesting signing for West Brom to make.

While he has had issues with fitness this season, his performances for Hull have been impressive.

At only 23-years old, the keeper also still has plenty of time to continue developing his game.

This would be an ideal move for the youngster and would strengthen the competition within the side to really earn the starting berth in the team.