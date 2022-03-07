West Brom fan pundit identifies players he would like to see the Baggies cash in on in the summer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion should cash in on any senior player they can get good money from, according to FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt from the WBA Report.

The Baggies have endured an extremely underwhelming season thus far, currently sitting in an underwhelming 13th position after winning their first game since January last weekend.

Although both Valerien Ismael and successor Steve Bruce have been criticised for their respective roles in Albion’s downfall, the players have also come under fire.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-West Brom players retired or not?

1 of 22 James Chester? Yes No

Previously plying their trade in the Premier League last term, several players have severely underperformed this season considering they were one of the favourites to win promotion back to the top tier at the end of this campaign.

Barring their ten-game unbeaten run at the start of this season though, they have been extremely disappointing, not just falling out of the top six but out of the top half of the Championship table altogether, though they cannot be ruled out of the play-off race just yet.

Despite this and the calibre of players they have in their squad on paper, FLW’s West Brom pundit Matt believes a rebuild is much-needed in their quest to establish themselves as a real force in the West Midlands.

He said: “There are so many players I wouldn’t be against Albion cashing in on this summer.

“I could run through the whole team so for example, what could they make of the likes of Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi hasn’t exactly convinced this season. If they can make good value for someone like him, that could be quite a savvy move.

“Then again, I’m looking at Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson – two players who I don’t think have contributed as much as they could have done, perhaps should have done.

“Again, if Albion can convince someone to look at Grant’s double figures and say: can we get that £15m we paid for him back or something along those lines, then that would be great.

“Kenneth Zohore is obviously a massive one, someone who obviously doesn’t have a future at Albion.

“But if I’m totally honest with you, it could be any of the senior players. Kyle Bartley, Jake Livermore, anyone they can get decent value from, I’ll happily see all of those names go because Albion need a rebuild.”

The Verdict:

Matt is completely right – because it’s clear things have gone stale at The Hawthorns and there certainly needs to be a revamp there if they want to be a real force.

Unfortunately, this may also mean moving Bruce on at the end of the season because he doesn’t seem like a manager who will be there for the long term – and many Albion fans would probably want a more inexperienced coach to come in and place his stamp on the club.

Livermore is one man who should be one of the first names out the door – because he has seen plenty of managers come and go since arriving at the second-tier side and the fact he’s picked up two red cards this season is inexcusable.

This needed rebuild isn’t all the playing squad’s fault. Sometimes, a rebuild is just needed to shake things up and that should hopefully provide the Baggies with more of a purpose and direction – and something their supporters can get behind.

The one worry is the fact CEO Ron Gourlay is likely to play a big part in any rebuilding job that happens. He may not have had to revamp the squad at former side Reading – but he was extremely unsuccessful at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and for Albion’s sake, you just hope he has learnt from his spell in Berkshire.

There are certainly a few players that can be utilised from the academy as well like Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Tom Fellows and Reyes Cleary, so they should look to build around those youngsters.