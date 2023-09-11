Highlights Cedric Kipre has had a mixed tenure at West Bromwich Albion, with highs and lows during his loan spells and limited opportunities under previous management.

He has shown potential in terms of his ability to play out from the back and his composure, but he has also demonstrated occasional lapses in concentration.

While Kipre has started every match this season and even scored in a recent victory, some fans doubt his long-term impact and believe he has made mistakes that have contributed to the team's defensive struggles.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cedric Kipre has long cut a divisive figure at West Bromwich Albion.

Signed from Wigan Athletic in September 2020, Kipre has endured highs and lows in Baggies colours amid two separate loan stays with Sporting Charleroi and Cardiff City respectively.

As things stand, though, he has racked up 24 appearances for the West Midlands outfit to date.

Kipre was an ever-present for Cardiff last season and tallied 42 league outings with the Bluebirds, earning plaudits for his steely defensive displays and even scoring a vital late winner away to Rotherham United that all but secured their second-tier status for another year.

Those performances promptly earned him a way back at The Hawthorns when, all things considered, his career with the club had appeared in serious doubt.

How has Cedric Kipre performed for West Brom so far this season?

Regular action had arrived at a real premium under prior management, although Carlos Corberan has opened up a fresh window of opportunity for the 26-year-old.

His increased emphasis upon keeping possession and building from the back- while also going direct when needs be - was always going to benefit Kipre, who can play both ways.

At his best, he can be composed under pressure and is more than capable of playing out, so it did appear natural that he was going to form a key part of the Spaniard's plans upon returning from the Welsh capital.

Despite the strong points, however, there are certain flaws within Kipre's game, none of which are prominent than his occasional lapses of concentration.

This deficit was exposed more than once during his time at the Cardiff City Stadium and it was also on show in West Brom's opening day defeat away to Blackburn Rovers, where Kipre's sloppy pass directly led to the goal that put them in the back seat by two goals.

That has not impacted his role to date and he has still started every match available, even opening the scoring in Albion's emphatic 4-2 victory over Middlesbrough.

On the face of it, it would seem as though Kipre has recovered from his catastrophic Ewood Park error, although FLW fan pundit Matt Smith is not so convinced...

What have West Brom fans said about Cedric Kipre's start to the season?

He said of the defender: "Kipre's a funny one, never really looked like making his mark in the team since joining.

"Did alright at Cardiff last season, but that was Cardiff and they're down at the bottom.

"He got a bit of praise from Albion fans for the way he plays out from the back and his composure, and he made a nice bit of play against Middlesbrough the other week I saw, however, I just think he's got an error in him.

"I'm comparing him to the defenders that I watched in an Albion shirt, so growing up I was watching Jonas Olsson, Jonny Evans, Gareth McAuley, Craig Dawson, you know, we've got worse.

"You look at the likes of (Ahmed) Hegazi as well and that sort of calibre of player and Kipre doesn't really show me any of them by any stretch of the imagination.

"I think he's got a mistake in him, which was proved especially at Blackburn on the opening day.

"The defensive record in the team is not good enough and there are no arguments for that, he's part of a defence that is conceding goals and is stopping us from progressing up the table in my opinion."