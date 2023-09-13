Highlights Jeremy Sarmiento, on loan from Brighton, has made five league appearances for West Brom as a substitute, contributing one goal off the bench.

West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith believes it will be difficult for Sarmiento to start given the competition for places in the squad.

Sarmiento's versatility and Premier League experience make him a valuable asset, but he may have to be patient for more game time as Corberan has settled on his attacking options.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jeremy Sarmiento was one of West Brom’s main summer signings of the previous transfer window.

The Ecuador international arrived on loan from Brighton as part of a season-long deal with the Premier League side.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

However, despite making five league appearances already this campaign, the 21-year-old has yet to make a start for Carlos Corberan’s team.

The forward has tended to come off the bench in the final 20 minutes or so, contributing one goal to the side as a substitute.

He scored in a 4-2 win over Middlesbrough in late August, helping the Baggies to their second victory of the campaign.

Should Jeremy Sarmiento start for West Brom?

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith believes that it would be difficult to get Sarmiento into the team from the start given the level of competition in the squad for places and the fact that Jed Wallace - a player he could replace - carries the captain's armband.

However, he has praised the Brighton loanee for bringing a good level of threat from the bench.

“If you asked most Albion fans should Sarmiento be starting, they’d say yes,” Smith told Football League World.

“He’s good in flashes, scored a good goal against Middlesbrough.

“The game I was at, against Huddersfield, he looked dangerous without doing an awful lot.

“However, I would say he does add a threat.

“Does he get in over Matt Phillips? No.

“Does he get in over [John] Swift? No.

“So it’s really only one or two he can replace, and the issue there is that he’s the captain.

“(Jed) Wallace has been underwhelming for a while now, however, I really don’t think that means he’ll be dropped as the captain.

“Manager likes him, proven Championship star, you could argue.

“I can’t imagine Sarmiento will get a start in the very near future.”

Sarmiento made his debut for West Brom in the opening game of the new term, a 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers.

He has played in the front three so far, with his versatility proving an ideal asset to have for Corberan in his attacking options.

With no fitness concerns for stars like Phillips and Swift, Sarmiento may have to bide his time before earning greater playing time.

Albion are currently 11th in the Championship table with seven points to their name.

Next up for Corberan’s side is a trip away to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City on 16 September.

Will Jeremy Sarmiento prove a good signing for West Brom?

Having someone who can make an impact off the bench can be crucial to a side chasing promotion to the Premier League.

That extra depth to have in attack also allows for rotation, which should see Sarmiento make a number of starts this season.

The Ecuadorian has plenty of Premier League experience from his time at the Amex, so there is plenty he can bring to the team over the course of this campaign.

But he will likely have to be patient when it comes to game time at first, as Corberan is looking settled in his attacking options at the moment.