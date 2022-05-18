West Brom fan pundit claims Steve Bruce can “build around” 28-year-old after fresh Baggies agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have secured the long-term future of Semi Ajayi, much to the delight of FLW’s fan pundit, Matt.

Steve Bruce has described Ajayi as West Brom’s best player since he arrived at the club as manager, with the centre-back now tied down until 2025.

“Ajayi renewing his contract is probably good news,” FLW’s West Brom fan pundit, Matt, explained to the website.

“He was benched most of the time under Valerien Ismael and it didn’t look like he had much future at the club.

“However, he came back in under Steve Bruce and, arguably, was our best player.

“He’s got assets which are invaluable to any manager as a defender: pace, power, aerial dominance are all key.

“Him and Dara O’Shea are the two you’d probably look to build around. He’s done nothing to justify leaving the club, so I can’t argue.”

Ajayi was part of West Brom’s promotion-winning squad under Slaven Bilic and he made 31 Championship appearances in 2021/22.

The 28-year-old has also played in the Premier League for West Brom, despite the club’s disappointing efforts in the top-flight during the 2020/21 campaign.

Matt continued: “It also protects his value if he was to have a good season and other clubs come in for him.

“I wouldn’t say he’s good enough for the Premier League but I think he did his best within a limited team.

“So, it’s not bad news. He’s someone that could be a key figure next season.”

The Verdict

Ajayi is a very good centre-back at Championship level and, as Matt mentions, there’s the chance for Bruce to build a defensive unit around him and O’Shea now.

On paper, it’s a good enough pairing to get West Brom challenging at the sharp end of the table and leaves them with the rest of the summer to sort the rest of their squad out.

Although Matt is not totally convinced by Ajayi’s top-flight credentials, there’s probably enough there to suggest he could play at that level again.

A contract until 2025 could give him that opportunity, too, if everything plays out how West Brom hope.

