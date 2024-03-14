Highlights Mikey Johnston has excelled at West Brom with six goals and one assist, aiding their play-off hopes.

Baggies fans are concerned that Celtic may keep Johnston after a successful loan spell.

Johnston staying at West Brom would be best due to lack of opportunities at Celtic and success with the Baggies.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Mikey Johnston’s loan spell from Celtic to West Brom has proven quite successful so far.

The Ireland international has cemented his place as a key part of Carlos Corberan’s side with his recent performances.

Johnston has contributed six goals and one assist from nine appearances in the Championship, becoming one of the team’s top scorers in the league after only arriving in January (all stats from Fbref).

West Brom's top 5 Championship goals + assists (per Fbref.com, as of March 14th) Player name Goals Assists Total 1 Grady Diangana 7 5 12 2 Brandon Thomas-Asante 9 2 11 3 John Swift 7 1 8 4 Jed Wallace 3 5 8 5 Mikey Johnston 6 1 7

This has proven quite helpful to the team’s play-off hopes, with the team fighting for a top six finish in the table.

His positive impact has led to questions over whether the Baggies will look to secure a permanent move for the player in the summer following the end of his loan spell.

West Brom concern over Celtic keeping Johnston

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith is not so much concerned by the prospect of other Championship sides swooping in to secure his permanent signing.

Instead, he has expressed his worry that Celtic may opt to keep the player following the success of his loan spell at the Hawthorns.

“I’m probably not as concerned about other clubs trying to jump ahead of Albion to try and sign Johnston as much as I’m concerned about Celtic keeping him,” Smith told Football League World.

“If you’ve got a young player, an Ireland international, who’s clearly got talent and has now found form, why would you sell him?

“I probably wouldn’t be as concerned about not signing him but Celtic keeping him, like with Harvey Barnes and Leicester, I’m surprised West Ham let [Grady] Diangana go at the time.

“I’m sure there will be clubs interested.

“The only difference is, and it feels weird saying this now, Albion obviously have a lot more financial power presumably with new ownership.

“Again, that also settles the anxiety around that a little bit more, so do I think he’ll stay at Albion or be an Albion player next year? I think Celtic will probably keep him instead of selling him.

“If they do sell him, it will be for a big price, which we’ll see if Albion can compete for.

“The game-changer will also be if we’re in the Premier League or not, so we’ll wait and see.”

It remains to be seen whether a permanent deal can be arranged for Johnston in the summer.

The 24-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at Parkhead prior to his loan move, which may help West Brom’s case for a deal being agreed at the end of the campaign.

Johnston staying at West Brom would be best

Johnston’s career had stalled at Celtic and game time was proving hard to come by under multiple managers.

But he has really excelled at West Brom, which should be enough to convince him that a permanent move to the Hawthorns would be best.

There are no guarantees he will be able to break into the Celtic team upon his return, even off the back of this great run of form.

Instead, it is clear Corberan has a use for him and that should be a convincing argument for staying with the Midlands outfit in the long run, whether that's in the Premier League or at the top of the Championship.