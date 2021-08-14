Following another relegation from the Premier League, West Bromwich Albion have gone into a new campaign as one of the promotion favourites for the Championship – and they’ve managed to keep hold of most of their top stars.

Only Matheus Pereira has been a significant departure and new head coach Valerien Ismael has added to his squad with bargain captures such as Alex Mowatt, Adam Reach and Matt Clarke.

What do you Baggies fans know about past West Brom transfer business though? Take our new 22-question quiz and see if you can obtain full marks!

West Brom fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Baggies transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Who is the most expensive West Brom signing out of these four players? Salomon Rondon Oliver Burke Brown Ideye Nacer Chadli