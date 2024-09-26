Steve Bruce had been out of football for two years.

The 63-year-old left his position as West Bromwich Albion manager in October 2022 and has since been without a managerial role.

That was until League One Blackpool came calling a few weeks ago, after their poor start to the season.

The Tangerines opened the League One campaign with two defeats, which caused some immediate uproar.

Their first game of the season saw them lose 2-1 to Crawley, who had just been promoted from League Two, before they welcomed Stockport County to Bloomfield Road the following weekend, which spelled the end of Neil Critchley's tenure.

Critchley's side suffered a horrendous 3-0 defeat at home to Stockport, and he was sacked later that week. Richard Keogh was appointed Interim Manager, but two weeks later Blackpool had found their surprise Critchley replacement.

The well-known Steve Bruce arrived with a few reservations given his spell at West Brom two years ago, but so far he looks to have put that far behind him.

Steve Bruce's tenure at Blackpool so far

As mentioned, the Tangerines had an awful start to the League One season, so very few expected Steve Bruce to be able to come in and have such a positive impact, but in fact, he has done exactly that.

Bruce's first league game in the dugout for Blackpool saw them welcome Exeter City to Bloomfield Road. It looked as though the sides were going to earn a point each, as the visitors equalised late on, but a last minute winner gave Blackpool all three points.

Steve Bruce's first five games in charge of Blackpool Competition Opposition Result EFL Trophy Crewe Alexandra (H) 4-1 W League One Exeter City (H) 2-1 W EFL Cup Sheffield Wednesday (H) 1-0 L League One Charlton Athletic (A) 2-1 W League One Huddersfield Town (A) 2-0 W

His next two league games were even more impressive, considering the opposition. Bruce's Tangerines overcame Nathan Jones' Charlton away from home by two goals to nil, and then they had to travel to Huddersfield Town just days later.

The Terriers were in for a huge shock as Blackpool earned a fantastic 2-0 victory away from home, through first-half goals from Kyle Joseph and CJ Hamilton.

Bruce will be delighted with how his spell as manager has gone so far as he looks to right his wrongs from his West Brom spell. The Baggies must be looking on in complete shock.

West Brom would not have expected Steve Bruce to start so well at Blackpool

It is fair to say that Bruce's time at the Hawthorns did not go as planned.

He was appointed in February 2022, following the departure of Valerien Ismael, and signed an 18-month contract with the club sixth in the Championship.

He had most recently managed Newcastle United in the Premier League, but flattered to deceive and was replaced as the club entered a new era.

Bruce did not see out his 18-month contract, as he lasted just eight months in charge.

He had a win rate of just 25% with the Baggies and in October 2022, the club sat 22nd in the Championship, which was enough for the board to relieve him of his duties.

West Brom and Bruce will both be hoping to forget that 8-month spell, and it looks as though the 63-year-old is putting it behind him.

Baggies fans must be pretty surprised at how well Bruce has done so far with Blackpool.

The appointment was ridiculed by many, but after victories against two League One promotion contenders in Huddersfield Town and Charlton, a lot of people may be eating their words.