West Bromwich Albion are enjoying a successful Championship campaign so far, which has seen them occupy a top-six spot for the majority of the season, and as we enter the business end of the second tier campaign, the Baggies look like they will land a play-off spot.

Sunday afternoon's 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town, demonstrated the quality of Carlos Corberan's side, who are undefeated in five Championship outings.

The Baggies found themselves 1-0 down after 45 minutes, but a Mikey Johnston brace, a close range tap-in from Kyle Bartley and an Okay Yokuslu rocket secured a big win on the road.

This was a vital result for Albion, who have established a five-point cushion between themselves and seventh place with just nine games remaining.

A major asset the Baggies have over their play-off rivals is their superior defence, as Corberan's men have conceded just 36 goals in 37 games, which is a record bettered only by the current top two sides, Leicester City and Leeds United.

Albion's defence will be key in the play-offs

Should the Baggies secure a top-six spot, their defence will be even more vital during the play-offs than it has been during the regular season so far.

Play-off matches have a tendency to be cagey affairs, so having a strong defence is an ideal scenario, and is something which the Baggies certainly have.

Last season's play-off winners, Luton Town, boasted the joint second-best defence in the 2022/23 Championship season alongside automatic promotion winners Sheffield United, while only champions Burnley had a better defensive record.

The Hatters' defence also played a key role in their play-off triumph, as a clean sheet earned in their 2-0 victory over Sunderland in the semi-final second leg guided them to Wembley, where they would go on to defeat Coventry City via a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

The Baggies defence will need to remain firm during the remainder of the regular season, and into the play-offs, if they want to replicate Luton's success of 2023.

But it is not only Albion's strong defensive record is not their only ideal asset which could see them win promotion, as January signing Mikey Johnston has proven since his arrival on loan from Celtic.

In just nine appearances for the Baggies so far, Johnston has scored six goals and has created one assist, and having such a clinical player at their disposal could be huge for Albion in the play-offs

Johnston magic could be vital in the play-offs

The ace has only been plying his trade in the Championship since his Baggies debut on 3rd February, but he has already established a trademark move as he is so dangerous when he cuts inside onto his right foot, and curls an effort into the top corner.

Johnston's latest stunner of this nature came against QPR during the Baggies' 2-2 draw last Wednesday, while he also performed the trick as Albion earned a 2-1 win over Coventry City on 1st March.

Mikey Johnston Championship stats As per FotMob, correct as of 11/03/24 Appearances 9 Starts 6 Goals 6 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.73 Expected assists 0.34

Should the Baggies find themselves locked in close-fought play-off affairs, then magic of this nature from Johnston could be just what it takes to fire Corberan's men all the way to the Premier League.

Furthermore, Johnston proved with his brace against Huddersfield on Sunday that he is also capable of scoring poacher-style goals, which could prove equally vital in the battle for promotion.