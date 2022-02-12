West Brom facing European competition in pursuit of 30-year-old free agent

West Brom and Serie B side Como 1907 are both interested in signing midfielder Jack Wilshere, a report from Italian outlet Como City has claimed.

Wilshere is currently a free agent, having been without a club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old is currently training with former club Arsenal to keep fit, and it seems he is also attracting plenty of attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, West Brom are interested in a deal to sign Wilshere, with recently appointed Baggies boss Steve Bruce apparently keen to make the midfielder his first signing for the club.

However, it seems that the Championship promotion hopefuls are not alone with their desire to sign the 30-year-old.

It is claimed that Como are also interested in signing Wilshere, with a deal to take him to the club having reportedly collapsed in the summer due to the player not possessing an EU passport.

While West Brom currently tenth in the Championship, one point adrift of the top six spots, Como are 12th in the Italian second-tier, five points off the play-off places.

The Verdict

You get the feeling this could be something of a tricky decision to make for Wilshere.

On the one hand, the fact that he was close to a move to Como in the summer, could give the Italian side the advantage in the pursuit to sign Wilshere, providing his passport situation has been rectified.

Indeed, Wilshere has never played abroad in his career either, and the opportunity to do that while he has the chance to do so with a move such as this.

However, remaining with England could suit him more from a personal perspective, and doing that with a club who could potentially take him back to the Premier League may also be an appealing prospect for Wilshere.