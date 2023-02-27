West Brom face tough Matt Phillips decision this summer, here is what they must do: Opinion

With Carlos Corberan having turned around their fortunes this season, West Bromwich Albion have gone from bottom half dwellers to Championship play-off contenders.

Indeed, at present, the Baggies sit 1oth in the second tier standings, five points adrift of Luton in sixth.

Every match and points counts from here on in.

With that said, though, looking ahead to the summer, whatever happens on the pitch for the remainder of the season, West Brom are facing a difficult decision regarding one player.

That player is Matt Phillips – the Baggies 31-year-old winger who sees his current deal expire in the summer of 2024.

Indeed, then, the Baggies are faced with the dilemma of cashing in on him this summer, offering him a new deal, or indeed allowing him to see out his contract and leave for free.

Weighing up all potential eventualities, below, we’ve discussed what we believe the Baggies should be looking to do this summer with regards to the 31-year-old’s future.

That decision, this article argues, is that the Baggies should be looking to keep him around, but without offering him a new deal.

Of course, the club can do that with the player contracted until 2024, which allows them and Corberan specifically to work with Phillips further and get a better look at him, therefore delaying a decision on a new contract until next season.

Quiz: Are these 20 West Brom facts real or fake?

1 of 20 WEST BROM WERE FOUNDED IN 1878 REAL FAKE

Now, of course, that has its risks, but Phillips cannot sign for another team before next January, so the Baggies must maximise that time to see how the 31-year-old firstly recovers from his recent injury and secondly works under Corberan.

Until that recent injury, Phillips had been a regular at The Hawthorns despite some strong wide options at the club.

It therefore seems he does have a place among this Baggies squad, even if that were to be reduced to a squad role next season worst case scenario.

With that in mind, cashing in on Phillips and receiving a modest fee for him does not seem the right move for Albion, who should instead prioritise his ability and experience any potential transfer fee this summer.

Indeed, Phillips has Premier League experience, has promotion-winning experience, and has served the club well having made 229 appearances for Albion so far and in our opinion, is well worth keeping hold of into next season.

That is not to say he should be offered a new deal beyond 2024, but that for now, the Baggies should certainly take a patient approach towards the 31-year-old’s future.