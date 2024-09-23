West Bromwich Albion are sweating over the fitness of star midfielder Jayson Molumby ahead of their meeting with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

As detailed in a report from The Star over the weekend, Molumby is reportedly "touch-and-go" to be involved for the Baggies' trip to Hillsborough this weekend.

The Irish international was replaced with 20 minutes to go in Albion's 3-0 away win over Portsmouth earlier this month, and was absent from Carlos Corberan's matchday squad that defeated Plymouth Argyle by one goal to nil last Saturday.

Corberan will not want to be without his industrious central midfielder for an extended period of time, as he's played an important role in the club's superb start to the 2024/25 season that has Albion sitting at the top of the Championship after six games.

Molumby's availability for Owls trip is up in the air

As reported by The Star, West Brom have their fingers crossed that Molumby will be fit to play a part in Saturday's clash with Sheffield Wednesday, but it appears to be hanging in the balance.

With the 25-year-old being such an important player for the Baggies, Corberan won't want to rush him back into the starting lineup if he's not 100% ready.

Confirming via an interview with the Express & Star after Albion's win over Plymouth, Corberan said: "Fortunately it is not a big injury. He suffered in the calf a grade one B injury which will move him (out of the team) for seven to 10 days from in the last week, so let's see how he progresses."

Molumby's WBA career stats (all comps), per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 24/25 5 1 0 23/24 25 0 1 22/23 47 4 4 21/22 31 1 0

Molumby has been integral to West Brom's success in recent seasons, as evidenced by him winning the club's supporters' player of the season award for the 2022/23 campaign.

But a foot injury kept him sidelined for the second half of last season, and so, after seemingly putting that injury behind him through the early weeks of the season, this new setback will come as a frustrating one.

Albion's summer signing looks capable of picking up the slack when needed

However, one player's misfortune is another player's opportunity, and how Uros Racic took it last Saturday.

The Serbian international made his first start for West Brom in the 1-0 victory over Plymouth in their latest outing, and it was Racic who provided the goods for Josh Maja to fire home the goal that would separate the two sides.

The 26-year-old made a clever run in behind the Plymouth defence, - showcasing his attacking intelligence - before whipping a fantastic low ball across the penalty area and into the six-yard box, which found the on-running Maja to tap the ball home from three yards out.

Signed on a season-long loan deal from Italian side Sassuolo in the final week of the summer transfer window, Racic looks like a player who may well prove difficult for Corberan to keep out of the starting lineup, even when he has the pick of his midfielders to choose from.

His towering presence in the centre of the pitch gives the Baggies a totally different weapon to deploy, with his height and size undoubtedly being a factor from set-pieces, and winning those all-important midfield duels.

But the Serb looks a very tidy player on the ball too, as Corberan appears to have put together a very strong spine in this West Brom team, with the likes of John Swift and Alex Mowatt providing the Albion boss with real strength in depth in the middle of the park.