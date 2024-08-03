Highlights West Brom have had a bid rejected for Callum Styles.

They face a battle for his signature, with teams in England and the United States thought to be keen on him.

A move to The Hawthorns could be ideal for the Hungary international.

West Bromwich Albion are facing competition to recruit Callum Styles.

This is according to Sky Sports, who have also reported that the Baggies have had a bid rejected for the Barnsley star, who may be keen to secure a permanent exit from Oakwell.

The Hungary international has spent the past couple of seasons out on loan, spending time at Millwall during the 2022/23 campaign before heading to Sunderland last term.

Unfortunately for him, his career has stalled slightly, having failed to establish himself as a major asset for the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

Callum Styles' 2023/24 campaign at Sunderland (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 12 Starts 10 Goals 0 Assists 1 Tackles per game 1.8 Interceptions per game 0.7 Successful dribbles (%) 43% Total duels won (%) 52% Passing accuracy (%) 82%

However, a permanent exit could give him the opportunity to make a fresh start elsewhere, something that may be needed with the Tykes remaining in League One.

They were a few games away from sealing a return to the Championship, but their play-off semi-final defeat against Bolton Wanderers consigned them to another season in the third tier, and the South Yorkshire side could potentially be willing to cash in on the player now.

Having already seen other key players leave in recent times, including Devante Cole, Nicky Cadden and Herbie Kane, this summer could be a good chance for the Tykes to refresh their squad and Styles' departure could help them to wipe the slate clean, despite the Hungarian's obvious ability.

West Brom stance revealed on Callum Styles after rejected bid

Albion have had a first bid rejected for Styles, but according to Sky Sports, they have retained their interest in the 24-year-old and that could potentially lead to another bid being launched.

The Baggies could benefit from recruiting a number of players before the season starts, having recently seen the likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante, Connor Townsend and Okay Yokuslu leave The Hawthorns in recent days.

However, they could be set to face a fierce battle to get a deal for Styles over the line.

It has been reported that teams in the MLS and other clubs in the English second tier have also taken an interest in the player, who has plenty of EFL experience under his belt.

West Brom could be a good destination for Callum Styles

Albion have lost some very good players recently, as stated above, and that could affect their chances of thriving during the 2024/25 campaign.

However, Carlos Corberan is an excellent coach and he could enjoy success with the Baggies again during the upcoming season if he's given the funds to make some additions between now and the end of the window.

Styles needs a permanent exit from Oakwell now and The Hawthorns could be a good permanent destination for him, regardless of whether Corberan stays for the long term or not.

With a change of ownership happening during the latter stages of last term, there should now be more stability in the Midlands.

As long as Styles is promised a decent amount of game time, the Hungarian should be willing to make the move to Albion.