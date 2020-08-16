West Brom face battle to land key target as rival Premier League interest emerges

Southampton and Fulham are ready to rival West Brom in the race for Grady Diangana – if West Ham decide to let the winger leave this summer.

The England U21 international spent the previous season on loan with Albion and he played a crucial role in their promotion, contributing eight goals and six assists in 30 games, including a strike in the draw against QPR that sealed a return to the Premier League for the Baggies.

So, Slaven Bilic would love to bring Diangana back to The Hawthorns next season, either permanently or on loan, but it appears any deal won’t be straightforward.

That’s after the Daily Mail revealed that the Saints and the Cottagers have also shown an interest in the wide man who is rated at around £15m.

As well as that, the Hammers may not be keen on selling the youngster, although the update claims that Diangana is going to seek assurances about playing time from the Londoners before deciding on whether to push for a move away in the transfer window.

The verdict

In truth it’s no surprise to see that there’s plenty of interest in Diangana because he was outstanding for Albion last season, especially prior to Christmas.

He clearly has the talent to play in the top-flight and Albion will be desperate to bring him back if it’s possible.

However, it has to make sense financially and Baggies fans may be worried that they won’t be able to compete with Fulham or Southampton when it comes to wages – if West Ham are willing to sell.

