West Brom face battle to keep off-field figure amid rival Championship interest

Bristol City are hoping to bring West Brom’s head of recruitment Ian Pearce to Ashton Gate to lead a restructure of the club.

It’s no secret that the Robins are facing issues due to the way they have operated in recent years, so chairman Steve Lansdown, encouraged by boss Nigel Pearson, is ready to make changes to the way the club run.

And, according to the Sun, they want the main area of improvement to be how they recruit players, with the same report stating that Pearce is the main target.

Whether he would be open to making the switch to Bristol City remains to be seen, as the former Fulham defender is a key figure at The Hawthorns.

However, major changes have taken place at the Baggies in recent weeks, with Ron Gourlay now the CEO and he made the decision to appoint Steve Bruce as manager, so it remains to be seen how Pearce fits in under the new setup.

The two clubs are enduring frustrating seasons in the Championship, with West Brom 9th and Bristol City down in 17th.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s good for Bristol City fans to see that the club recognise mistakes have been made in the past and they want to make improvements moving forward.

Clearly, they have been impressed with the work that Pearce has done with Albion, and it will be interesting to see if they can get him to the club.

On the face of it, a move to the Robins would be a sidewards step at best, but if Pearce doesn’t fit in with the new structure with Albion, you can see why he would move on.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.