West Brom face battle to keep experienced player as Premier League clubs circle

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley is attracting interest from Newcastle United and Crystal Palace ahead of the new season.

The 30-year-old featured regularly as Albion were relegated from the Premier League in the previous campaign and whilst it was a tough year for all connected to the club, it appears that the centre-back caught the eye.

That’s after the Telegraph revealed the Magpies and the Eagles are both keeping tabs on the former Swansea man, who they feel could be available at a bargain price due to his contract situation.

Bartley has entered the final year of his deal at The Hawthorns and the update claims that a fee of £3m could be enough to agree a deal.

It remains to be seen whether Valerien Ismael feels the centre-back has an important role to play moving forward, with the Frenchman having just succeeded Sam Allardyce as the permanent boss of the Baggies.

Should the deal go through, Bartley would depart after three years with West Brom, which included playing a key role as they won promotion from this level in 2020.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

Everyone knows that several players will leave Albion in the coming weeks, although few would’ve imagined Bartley could secure an instant return to the top-flight, so this would be surprising.

But, you can understand why clubs are keen, because he is experienced and could be available for a modest fee of around £3m.

So, this could be something to monitor in the next few weeks and an exit could suit all parties if a suitable offer comes in, which would allow Ismael to add to his squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.