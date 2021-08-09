West Brom eyeing up transfer swoop for 21-year-old international striker

Valerien Ismael’s search to bolster West Bromwich Albion’s attack has led to the club putting Daryl Dike on their transfer shortlist, according to the Express & Star.

The Baggies are lacking out-and-out strikers, with just Karlan Grant and Kenneth Zohore on the books at The Hawthorns and it’s led Ismael targeting a familiar face.

Ismael was Dike’s manager at Barnsley in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign when the Tykes swooped for the American on transfer deadline day, and the 21-year-old lit up the Championship by scoring nine goals in 21 outings.

Barnsley were never going to be able to afford to keep him on a permanent deal and his performances led to a whole host of Premier League interest, including the big guns of Manchester United and Chelsea scouting him according to TEAMtalk.

But following the sale of Matheus Pereira to Al-Hilal, West Brom have transfer funds to play with, although it was reported in April by the Orlando Sentinal (via MLS Soccer) that Orlando City valued Dike at $20 million – which is £14.4 million.

The Baggies are also looking at Man City youngster Liam Delap and if that were to happen it would be a loan move, but a potential deal for Dike could either be a temporary or permanent signing.

The Verdict

Dike to West Brom would be a major coup, make no bones about it.

The eight-cap USA international was supposedly being courted by many Premier League teams earlier this summer but nothing has come to fruition – perhaps due to the asking price of Orlando City.

They only sanctioned a loan deal for Dike to Barnsley because the MLS season was a few months away but after being in action in the Gold Cup, the striker will be heading back to his club ready for the rest of the 2021 campaign.

If West Brom want him they’re likely going to have to pay a substantial fee for his services, and even though Dike will probably want a move to a top division in Europe if he’s going to move, a reunion with Ismael may be too good to turn down.