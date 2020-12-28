West Brom eyeing up move for Sheffield Wednesday ace

West Bromwich Albion are said to have identified Josh Windass as a potential January target for new boss Sam Allardyce, in what is a fresh twist in the transfer saga involving the Sheffield Wednesday man.

With Bournemouth and Watford also reported to be in for the talented forward, there could well be a decision to make for the 26-year-old next month.

After showcasing some strong form of late it is perhaps unsurprising to see that the Baggies have developed an interest in the player, with the Daily Record (12:04) reporting that Allardyce sees Windass as a bargain addition after being told he must wheel and deal this winter at the Hawthorns.

Windass has notched three goals in 18 league games so far and has largely thrived of late as a false nine under Tony Pulis as the Owls seek to move up the standings.

It is also said that the player would be more open to a move to the Premier League than another Championship club.

The Verdict

This would come as a big blow for the Owls with Windass having been one of their few shining lights in what has been a season to forget so far for the Hillsborough outfit.

He only joined the club during the summer and has already made a solid impact despite playing in a less familiar position, underlining his development as a professional.

It is hard to see Wednesday standing in the way of the player if a bid is forthcoming from the Baggies, with the offer of Premier League football being something that can’t be matched by the second tier club.

Making a profit on Windass would surely have to be viewed as a priority by the club’s management as the need for cutting costs and raising the cash available to Pulis is there for all to see.