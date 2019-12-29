West Brom eyeing up move for Championship stalwart

West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Reading defender Liam Moore, according to reports from Sky Sports via Birmingham Live.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Royals since arriving from Leicester City in 2016, making a total of 161 appearances for the Berkshire club.

The central defender played an integral role in helping Reading reach the play-off final in 2017, and has since helped them maintain their status in the Championship after a tough couple of seasons.

Having been named captain of the Royals in the summer, Moore has played 24 times this season with Mark Bowen looking to lead his side up the table and away from the relegation zone.

But now, it is claimed that Albion are interested in signing Moore on a permanent basis in January, as the Baggies look to shore up their defence in their bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Slaven Bilic’s side sit three points clear of Leeds United at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table, but have conceded nine more goals than the Whites thus far this season.

Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi have produced a series of solid performances for Albion this term, but with Ahmed Hegazi being linked with a move away from The Hawthorns, Moore could well be on their radar.

The Verdict

I think that it would be a real coup to lure Moore away from Reading and it would add another experienced leader to their squad.

He has been Reading’s saving grace at times over the past couple of years, and adding a Championship captain to their defence would be a real statement of intent.

In my view, Dara O’Shea as the club’s only backup option is not enough for the Baggies if they want to maintain their fight for promotion.