West Brom eyeing up double transfer raid on Championship side

West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Brentford pair Ollie Watkins and Rico Henry, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (19/08, 16:47).

Watkins and Henry were both influential for Brentford in their bid for promotion to the Premier League in different ways.

Henry produced a string of impressive performances at left-back, whilst Watkins scored plenty of goals to spearhead Thomas Frank’s side to third place in the Championship table.

West Brom beat Brentford in the race for automatic promotion though, and the Baggies are now said to be keen on signing Watkins and Henry following the Bees’ failure to win promotion.

Watkins, who has also been linked with the likes of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, scored 26 goals for Brentford in 2019/20, whilst Henry established himself as one of the best left-backs in the division.

The latter is from the West Midlands having joined Brentford from Walsall, so it would be interesting to see whether that had any impact on whether he’d like to move or not.

The Verdict

If West Brom managed to sign both Watkins and Henry then it would be some piece of business.

They would be strengthening in two positions which need strengthening, with the club set to miss out on Antonee Robinson and Kieran Gibbs’ future at the Hawthorns looking uncertain.

Up top, the Baggies lack that out-and-out goalscorer who can come in and fire in the goals to keep them up next season, but Watkins is an exceptional talent who is arguably the best striker outside of the Premier League at the moment.