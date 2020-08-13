West Brom eyeing transfer swoop for goalkeeper ahead of Premier League return

West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Lokomotiva Zagreb goalkeeper Ivo Grbic according to the Express & Star.

The Baggies will be looking at strengthening their squad ahead of the new season, after they clinched promotion into the Premier League last term.

Slaven Bilic’s side finished second in the Championship table, as they won promotion on the final day of the league campaign with a 2-2 draw with QPR being enough to beat Brentford to the remaining automatic promotion place.

The West Brom boss is reportedly eager to find a goalkeeper that is capable of challenging Sam Johnstone for his starting spot in the team ahead of their timely return to the top-flight.

Grbic is seemingly the player that Bilic is targeting to do just that, with the shot-stopper putting in some impressive performances in Croatia.

It is believed that Lokomotiva Zagreb are looking for a fee in the region of £2million for Grbic’s services, which could tempt the Baggies.

But West Brom face stiff competition from Belgian giants Anderlecht over any potential agreement for Grbic, and it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

The Verdict:

You can understand their thinking behind this one.

Grbic has been in relatively good form over in Croatia this season, and is clearly a player that Slaven Bilic has had his eye on for some time.

West Brom definitely need to strengthen their goalkeeping options ahead of a return to the Premier League, as Sam Johnstone didn’t have a strong enough competitor for his starting spot in the squad last season as they won promotion from the Championship.

It’s a deal that you have to trust Bilic’s judgement on, as we don’t quite know enough about the player.