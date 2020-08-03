West Brom eyeing seven-figure deal for experienced top level performer

West Bromwich Albion are eyeing a move for attacking talent Adem Ljajic is deal potentially worth 8m euros, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

The Baggies are heading back to the Premier League and will be looking to add to their side this summer.

Many feel as though they need extra attacking options, too, with none of their strikers getting near even 20 goals in the league, far lower than the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ollie Watkins.

In the Premier League, then, goals will be even hard to come by unless they add and, therefore, Bilic is looking to solve things with the potential signing of Ljajic.

Not an out and out forward, the former Fiorentina man is a tricky player that likes to work off of a main striker, and so could be part of a three behind a number 9.

8m euros is apparently the potential figure, too, and that’s far from what you’d call expensive.

The Verdict

Ljajic would be a potentially good signing.

He’s played at the top level in several countries, including Italy and, currently, Turkey.

He’s a regular for Serbia at international level and is neat and clever when on the ball so might be part of a new-look Albion attack ready for the Premier League.